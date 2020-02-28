Forrest County grand larceny suspect arrested in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in Forrest County was arrested Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Lees said a tip from a citizen led police to 33-year-old Nathan Kilpatrick, who was arrested on U.S. Highway 98.
Kilpatrick is charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen property.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said the charges stem from an investigation into reports of theft in the Northfork and Southfork subdivisions in Forrest County.
Another suspect in the investigation, 35-year-old Steven Johnson, was arrested Wednesday. Johnson is charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen property.
Investigators said Kilpatrick and Johnson were developed as suspects after looking through surveillance video and speaking with members of the community.
