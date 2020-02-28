A flood to remember in Waynesboro

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday marked 59 years since the Waynesboro community was devastated by a historic flood.
The Chickasawhay River flooded parts of Waynesboro on Feb. 26, 1961, cresting at 47.74 feet.
The river devastated the community, so much that the National Guard was sent in to help those affected by the flood waters.
Bill Gardner was a welder at Dan’s Welding shop at the time of the flood, where he wrote the details of the flood on the wall.
“It was in 1961 and it rained a good bit,” Gardner said. “You would know it would by it being that high and we were kind of flacked and didn’t have much going on. I happened to have my camera with me, and I took pictures of it. The man that worked here, he worked for the farm place right next door and he did the gauging on the river, Mr. J.T. Bush, he gauged the river down there and he’s the one that gave me the 47 foot.”
The shop is now owned by Kevan Stanley, and he also experienced the river flooding.
“The water was lapping up at my porch steps and my little brother was 1 year old at the time, but I could remember vividly,” Stanley said. “We got pictures of it at the house, with the water that high over 45, north 45 out in the Boyce community.”
The highest crest of the Chickasawhay happened on April 1, 1900, when it reached 51.5 feet.
