First Alert: Bright skies set for a cool Friday

Today is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. Expect chilly conditions again tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper 30s.
On Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
Look for skies to become cloudy during the day on Sunday with a 20 percent chance for a shower late. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Look for cloudy skies on Monday with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. We will know more about that next week.
Sunny skies return on Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
