East Miss. tops Jones College women, 87-73, in 2OT

SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Host East Mississippi Community College ran away in the second overtime to an 87-73 victory Thursday night over 10th-ranked Jones College in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ women’s basketball championship game.
But first, the Lions needed a pair of near-miracles to get the game into the second extra period at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
In regulation, Jones College sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims made 1-of-2 free throws with 1 second to play to give the Bobcats a 63-60 lead.
But after an East Mississippi timeout, sophomore guard Taylor Lattimore hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to tie the score and send the game into overtime.
In the first extra period, Jones College sophomore guard Chyna Allen hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Bobcats a 69-66 lead with 22 seconds to play.
After three misses on one possession in the waning seconds, including two, point-blank follow shots off offensive rebounds, East Mississippi managed to maintain control of the ball and called timeout with 1 second to play.
After the timeout, Lattimore again hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into the second overtime.
East Mississippi (24-2) scored the first nine points of the second extra period. After USM got within seven points, the Lions went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-point lead with 36 seconds to play.
The Lion’s 19th consecutive victory denied the Bobcats (21-4) a fourth, consecutive MACJC championship.
Sims posted her 15th “double-double” of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Jones.
Sophomore guard Destiny Haymer put up a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while sophomore forward Daja Woodard also went for a “double-double” with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Sophomore guard Keyara Jones added 13 points for the Bobcats.
Lattimore finished with 27 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Lions. Ja’mia Hollings was one of two East Mississippi players with a “double-double,” scoring 19 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and blocking three shots.
Sophomore guard Tye Metcalf scored 18 points to go with six rebounds and six assists and Maddie Riley had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Both teams will advance to next week’s Region 23 tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton.
