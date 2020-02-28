Alcorn State looks for home win vs Southern

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers and Damiree Burns. Shivers has averaged 9.2 points while Burns has recorded 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Troymain Crosby and Deshaw Andrews, who have combined to score 26.4 points per contest.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 36.1 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He's also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.