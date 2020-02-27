U.S. Forest Service will have two prescribed burns in south Mississippi Thursday

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The De Soto Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service is planning two prescribed burns in the south Mississippi Thursday to control hazardous fuel reduction and restore longleaf pine.
One burn will be in Perry County near the Maxie community. The burn will be 1,275 acres in burn block 7260 on Ashe Nursery Road, Bond Road and Forest Service Road 320B.
The smoke on Bond Road may be heavy and noticeable on State Route 29.
Another burn will be in east Harrison County close to the communities of Larue and White Plains. This burn will be 2125 acres within burn block 7362 and will be located on State Route 15. Smoke from this burn will also be noticeable.
District crews, engines and a helicopter will be working in burn locations. Please be cautious in those areas.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.