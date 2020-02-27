Pine Belt crisis intervention teams recognized

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Crisis intervention teams from Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties were honored at an annual luncheon at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg on Thursday.
Law enforcement officers on crisis intervention teams are trained to respond to situations involving people with mental or behavioral health issues. Their goal is to help those people get appropriate treatment rather than incarcerate them.
The luncheon was hosted by the Pine Belt Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
