Matt Kubik named Southern Miss Offensive Coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Golden Eagle offense surpassed the 400-yard mark over five times last season with record-breaking performances by starting quarterback, Jack Abraham. For the third season in a row, USM will have a new look on offense with the departure of Buster Faulkner after one season.
Jay Hopson and the Golden Eagles will now look to Matt Kubik to call the shots on offense.
According to NewsStar.com Tuesday, Kubik handed in his resignation last week at Louisiana-Monroe to take the same position in Hattiesburg.
Under Kubik’s leadership, the Warhawks offense finished 17th among FBS schools in 2019 in total offense, averaging just under 31 points per game. Kubik’s offense was one of five programs to average 250 passing yards and 200 rushing yards last season, joining Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Central Florida. Kubik’s spread offense will hopefully improve USM’s rushing numbers over the last two seasons, with the Eagles averaging 115 yards on the ground.
Kubik replaces Buster Faulker, who resigned after one year to become a offensive analyst at Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.