Matt Kubik named Southern Miss Offensive Coordinator

Under Kubik’s leadership, the Warhawks offense finished 17th among FBS schools in 2019 in total offense, averaging just under 31 points per game. Kubik’s offense was one of five programs to average 250 passing yards and 200 rushing yards last season, joining Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Central Florida. Kubik’s spread offense will hopefully improve USM’s rushing numbers over the last two seasons, with the Eagles averaging 115 yards on the ground.