Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

STUDENTS KILLED
3 more accused in shooting of Alcorn State students
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been charged as accessories after the fact of murder in connection with a shooting that left two Alcorn State University students dead. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office tells WAPT-TV that Carlton Hall, 21, Damious Madison and Vontavious Green, both 20, are all in custody. It was unknown if any of them are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Victims' families testify in Mississippi death penalty trial
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jury is deciding whether to order the death penalty for a man convicted of killing eight people. The jury heard testimony Wednesday from relatives of some of the victims. The widow of a deputy sheriff said she has lost the love of her life. The mother of a teenager described her life as a daily struggle since her son was killed. Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted Tuesday of four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. Only a jury can set the death penalty in Mississippi, and that decision is made after conviction.
MISSISSIPPI-WELFARE VERIFICATION
Mississippi mulls checking tax info of welfare recipients
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is moving toward more scrutiny of low-income people on public assistance programs. The action comes as a former director of the state welfare agency and five other people are charged with misusing money for the poor. A proposal says the state auditor could check some tax returns to verify the income of Medicaid recipients or people receiving help from nutrition programs. A bill passed the House on Wednesday after objections from several Democrats. Senators passed the bill last month. The House made some changes. The two chambers must agree on one version to send to the governor.
AP-LA-LOUISIANA PLANE CRASH-REPORT
NTSB: Pilot reported icing on plane before crash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Louisiana in early February reported ice forming on the plane shortly before the crash. That's according to a preliminary report on the fatal crash by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane crashed in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, on Feb. 6. The pilot and two passengers were killed. The plane had taken off from Jackson, Mississippi, and was headed to Shreveport. Pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden reported ice was forming on the plane. He had been cleared to divert to the Ruston airport when radar contact was lost.
MISSISSIPPI ABUSE DEALS
Congressman seeks investigation of church's sex abuse deals
A congressman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate legal settlements to two men who say they were victims of clergy abuse at a Catholic school in Mississippi. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson says Catholic officials "exploited" the young men in the settlements. The Mississippi Democrat says they were paid far less than what others have received through settlements with the church. The request for an investigation comes after The Associated Press made details of the cases public last year. The two cousins told the AP they were repeatedly abused during the 1990s, as elementary school students at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood, Mississippi.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
New lawsuit: Mississippi prison has 'abhorrent conditions'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Mississippi's Parchman prison is a violent place where inmates live in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs are ignored. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of more than 150 prisoners. It is similar to one filed in January, and the two lawsuits could eventually be merged. Attorneys in both lawsuits are being paid by entertainment mogul Jay-Z, rapper Yo Gotti and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z's Roc Nation. At least 19 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. The latest death happened Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Mississippi's prison system.