Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says a Louisiana judge should resign after admitting she used racial slurs in angry text messages. The Democratic governor's statement says Judge Jessie LeBlanc has damaged the judiciary. LeBlanc, who is white, admitted to sending the text messages on Sunday after denying them for months. She apologized and said she never should have used the words, but has no plans to resign. LeBlanc's lawyer now says the governor should focus on his own branch of government. And she says that if private conversations pose a litmus test for holding public office, than every other official should be held to the same standard.