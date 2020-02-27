Jones County firefighters respond to ‘suspicious’ Ovett fire

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home in Ovett Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from the Ovett, Glade, M&M and Union volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze at 11 Ovett Scarborough Road around 10:10 a.m., according to Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council.
Bumgardner said the resident was in the process of moving and was not home when the fire started. A person passing by on Highway 15 spotted the flames and smoke and called 911.
When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed, but no injuries were reported.
According to Bumgardner, the fire was “suspicious in nature” and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
