Investigators searching for remains belonging to skull found in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of law enforcement officers in Perry County are conducting an in-depth search in an attempt to find the rest of the remains that belong to a skull found in December.
A deer hunter discovered the skull in a wooded area off Progress Road in the Little Creek community.
The skull has been sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis, but we’re told an identity has yet to be determined.
We’re told around 40 investigators are searching an area in the De Soto National Forest off Forest Service Road.
WDAM has a reporter on the scene as the Perry County Sheriff’s Office conducts its search with help from several other agencies. We will keep you updated on their efforts as the day goes on.
