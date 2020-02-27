First Lady Elee Reeves brings awareness to heart disease at Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Lady Elee Reeves held her first official press conference to bring awareness to heart disease and the risks to women in Mississippi.
Joining American Heart Association staff and volunteers, Go Red for Women Passion Committee members, Circle of Red members, and heart disease survivors, First Lady Reeves addressed the importance of celebrating February as Heart Month to highlight the impact of heart disease among Mississippi communities.
“We are gathered today to turn the Governor’s Mansion red for a very specific reason – to help save lives. February is Heart Month, and we need to bring awareness to the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in Mississippi and our nation,” First Lady Reeves said at a press conference inside the Governor’s Mansion.
She continued, “When we Go Red, we are standing up for the lives of our mothers and our daughters, our sisters and our friends, and our coworkers.”
Starting at 5:00 PM Wednesday, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit red every night from Wednesday, February 26th through Wednesday, March 4th to help raise awareness of heart disease.
