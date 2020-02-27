First Alert: Finally, sunny and dry weather has arrived

We’re starting off your day with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s. Today is going to be cool and sunny all day long. Highs will top out in the low 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s.
Tomorrow is going to be nice and sunny as highs top out in the mid 60s.
This weekend is going to be perfect for any outdoor plans you may have. Highs will top out in the mid 60s to low 70s. Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds and a few showers will return to the area on Monday and Tuesday as highs top out in the low 70s.
Our next storm system will bring thunderstorms into the area next Wednesday. We’ll have to watch this one closely as a few storms could be on the strong side.
