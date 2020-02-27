Camp Shelby hosting annual Best Warrior Competition

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly a dozen soldiers from across the U.S. are at Camp Shelby for an elite annual test of skills.
It’s called the Best Warrior Competition and it began on Tuesday.
Soldiers from Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey and Camp Shelby are competing in marksmanship, land navigation and physical fitness skills.
“I’m competing with the best of the best in First Army, these guys are fantastic,” said Sergeant First Class Carlington Hewitt, a combat medic in the 174th Infantry Division at Joint Base Maguire-Dix in Lakehurst, New Jersey. “I learned a lot from them and it’s re-honing my skills, so that I can hopefully make it to the next level.”
“The goal of this is to obviously win it and if not win it, you’re going to learn from the experience,” said Staff Sergeant Michael Conner of the 177th Armored Brigade at Camp Shelby. “We’re having a good time together, learning a lot from each other as we’re going through this.”
The event will send one winner and an alternate to another competition.
“From here, they will move to the First Army competition at Fort McCoy (Wisconsin) here in the next several months, which is a three-star level competition and from there, they will move on to the Sergeant Major of the Army’s competition in October,” said Command Sergeant Major Steven Adams of the 177th Armored Brigade.
The competition will conclude on Thursday.
It’s the third year Camp Shelby has hosted the event.
