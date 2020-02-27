Camp Bluebird accepting applications for campers and volunteers

“Camp Bluebird is an atmosphere where there is a little piece of heaven for our campers; where they can talk to other people who have the same disease as they do,” said Joe Marcello, oncology service line administrator at the Forrest General Cancer Center. “It’s like a huge, caring support group. Our campers spend little time dwelling on their disease when attending Camp Bluebird, because they are having so much fun! Losing oneself in such a beautiful and relaxing place helps.”