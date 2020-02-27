Camp Bluebird accepting applications for campers and volunteers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General is gearing up for this year’s Camp Bluebird, an annual retreat for cancer survivors and patients.
The camp is currently taking applications for campers and counselors. This year’s camp will take place April 17, 18 and 19 at Paul B. Johnson State Park.
For 30 years, Camp Bluebird has brought together adult cancer patients and survivors to focus on promoting a sense of well-being by teaching them how to live with cancer and treatments. It also provides a time for rest and relaxation for campers and a chance to help out in a big way for volunteer counselors.
“Camp Bluebird is an atmosphere where there is a little piece of heaven for our campers; where they can talk to other people who have the same disease as they do,” said Joe Marcello, oncology service line administrator at the Forrest General Cancer Center. “It’s like a huge, caring support group. Our campers spend little time dwelling on their disease when attending Camp Bluebird, because they are having so much fun! Losing oneself in such a beautiful and relaxing place helps.”
If you would like to attend Camp Bluebird as a camper or counselor, contact Peggy Boutwell at 601-288-1612.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.