USM chorale students at ‘low risk’ of coronavirus infection after South Korea trip

The Department of Health, in consultation with the Center for Disease Control, has advised the University that the students are at a low risk for infection. Out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of the Department of Health and CDC, the University has advised those who traveled to self-monitor for 14 days, a time period that began upon their return to Mississippi on Sunday. USM is also advising these students to self-isolate if they develop flu-like symptoms and contact the Moffitt Health Center immediately. To date, no students have reported symptoms." — James P. Coll, Chief Communications Officer of the University of Southern Mississippi