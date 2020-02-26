USM chorale students at ‘low risk’ of coronavirus infection after South Korea trip

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has advised chorale students who recently traveled to South Korea to self-monitor for 14 days after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 travel advisory Monday.
The travel advisory recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing respiratory illness.
Southern Miss released a statement Wednesday regarding chorale students who performed in South Korea at the Jeju International Choral Symposium last week, which ended prior to the advisory being issued by the CDC.
The Mississippi Department of Health, in consultation with the CDC, has advised the University that the students who traveled to South Korea are at a low risk of infection. No students have reported symptoms, according to USM.
You can read the full statement below:
"University health professionals have contacted the Mississippi Department of Health’s infectious disease specialist following the Center for Disease Control’s announcement of a Level 3 South Korea Travel Advisory on Monday. USM informed the department of recent choir performances by students in South Korea that concluded prior to Monday’s announcement, but nevertheless requested recommendations for action by faculty and staff who traveled for the performance.
The Department of Health, in consultation with the Center for Disease Control, has advised the University that the students are at a low risk for infection. Out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of the Department of Health and CDC, the University has advised those who traveled to self-monitor for 14 days, a time period that began upon their return to Mississippi on Sunday. USM is also advising these students to self-isolate if they develop flu-like symptoms and contact the Moffitt Health Center immediately. To date, no students have reported symptoms." — James P. Coll, Chief Communications Officer of the University of Southern Mississippi
