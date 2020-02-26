United Way to select $100K Payday Drawing winner March 16

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky person will be drawn to win $100,000 during United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle Drawing on Monday, March 16.
The drawing will take place at Keg and Barrel in downtown Hattiesburg at 6 p.m. and will air live on WDAM. The community is invited to attend the drawing along with United Way staff, volunteers and service partner members.
Raffle tickets are currently on sale for $100 per ticket for a chance to win $100,000 (pre-taxes) and can be purchased online, by mailing in a brochure or at one of the following locations listed below:
- United Way office (210 W. Front St., Hattiesburg; Phone: (601) 545-1741)
- Corner Market (Petal, Hattiesburg Midtown, Oak Grove, Bellevue)
- Sunflower (Hattiesburg)
Select branches of:
- Citizens Bank (Hattiesburg, Sumrall)
- Community Bank (Hattiesburg – U.S. Highway 98 W, U.S. Highway 49 S)
- Grand Bank (Westover, Petal)
- Hancock Whitney (Hattiesburg – U.S. Highway 98, Lincoln Road, Oak Grove, Turtle Creek; Petal, Purvis, Prentiss)
- Magnolia State Bank (Oak Grove, Petal)
- Regions (Hattiesburg – 40th Front, Broadway, Hardy, Turtle Creek; Petal, Columbia, Prentiss)
Ticket sales end Sunday, March 8, 2020. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
Proceeds from the drawing will go towards supporting United Way programs and partner agencies serving local communities.
