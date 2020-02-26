PRCC women drop heartbreaking overtime loss to Itawamba at MACJC basketball tourney

SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) - After winning its last four women’s basketball games, Peral River Community College saw its season end in the opening round of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ playoffs in the most heartbreaking fashion.
Itawamba Community College made last-second baskets to first tie the game in regulation and then winning it in overtime, 67-66, at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum on the East Mississippi Community College campus.
PRCC (15-9) led by as many as 10 points in the first half before settling for a 27-23 halftime lead. The Wildcats led 42-34 heading into the final period and never trailed before seeing Tabreea Gandy’s layup tie the game 57-57 with 1 second to play in regulation.
Itawamba grabbed the early lead in overtime and the two teams traded points over the next four minutes before Shania Wright’s two free throws gave PRCC a 66-65 lead with 23 seconds to play.
But Kealy Wilson made a jump shot with 9 seconds left in the game and a final 3-pointer by the Wildcats was off the mark.
Alanna Smith led PRCC with 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Mychala Linzy added 11 points and Wright had a “double-double” with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Wilson and Gandy scored 14 points apiece for Itawamba. Wilson had 12 rebounds and five assists and Gandy added five rebounds and four assists.
Tatyana Norment scored 10 points and Mariah Holland added nine points and nine rebounds.
Itawamba will take on No. 20 Jones College at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal match.
