Panthers make first appearance in third round

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School houses several championship banners – the baseball team’s captured six state titles while the football team has two South State titles.
When Todd Kimble arrived in the “Friendly City” in 2018, his goal was to make the basketball program relevant.
The Panthers remain in the conversation one more week as they prepare for the school’s first “Elite 8” appearance.
“It means a lot, honestly,” said Petal senior Treylan Smith. “With me, I’ve been playing varsity for five years. It’s a huge accomplishment, but we’re not done yet. We just got to keep on moving forward.”
“I feel like we’ve done our job in building it and established our basketball culture, ‘cause it’s all football and baseball at Petal,” said Petal senior forward Caleb McGill. “We did it but we want to continue to build on it. We want to set a lot of history, we want to win it all.”
Petal (17-7) takes on Harrison Central (25-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Kimble knows the Red Rebels are a completely different team than the one his Panthers beat 58-54 in November.
Harrison Central captured Region 8-6A while Petal finished third in Region 5-6A behind top ten teams Oak Grove and Meridian.
The brutal regular season slate has helped prepare the Panthers for playoff basketball.
“I look back, we were sitting at 13 wins,” Kimble said. “And I’m looking down our schedule and I’m like, there’s not a sure W on our schedule. It just seems like after some of those losses, we got a little bit better at different things along the way. We’re starting to kind of put it together right now.”
