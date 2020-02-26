North Forrest makes return trip to “Elite 8”

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Eagles are a young team in 2020 – but there are a couple of players who remember the pain of losing in the “Final Four” of last season’s state championships.
North Forrest finds itself back in the “Elite 8” for a second consecutive year, with hopes of erasing those feelings from a year ago.
Despite falling to St. Patrick in the Region 8-2A championship, the Eagles bounced back with two playoff victories including a 61-59 win at Heidelberg. Coach Quenton Loving has North Forrest playing tough basketball and it all starts on the defensive end.
“At the beginning of the year we were just playing together but now we know where everybody’s got to be at, what people can do,” said North Forrest junior Joe Holloway, the team’s leader at 18.8 points/game. “And our defense has gotten way better. We really lock teams up when we get focused in. That’s really what we’ve been leaning on, our defense.”
“We’ve been through it all,” said North Forrest senior Cleveland Williams, who’s averaging 14.8 points/game. “Anything that could possibly happen in a basketball game, so we’re kind of ready for it.”
“We went through some bumps and bruises early on in the season but what I like to do is get my teams to play well toward the end of the season during district tournament, playoff time,” Loving said. “The kids, they really bought into that especially on the defensive end, and I’m so proud of them.”
The Eagles (19-8) battle Amite County (23-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pearl River Community College.
