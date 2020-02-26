MEMA: Marion County residents can self-report flood damage

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency now has a tool that Marion County residents can use to report damage from Pearl River flooding.
The Crisis Track Damage Assessment Tool allows users to report damage and upload photos of the damage. The information helps MEMA and the Marion County EMA track the number of homes affected.
You can access the Crisis Track Damage Assessment Tool here.
MEMA will begin damage assessments next week. Right now, MEMA estimates around 300 Marion County homes were affected by flooding.
