MDOT gives update on Forrest County roadwork

Forrest County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues making improvements to highways in Forrest County.
A $41 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction Inc., of Columbia to regrade the roadway and median of U.S. Highway 49, add a shoulder to the southbound lane and improve drainage.
“By adding a shoulder, drivers will be able to pull over safely if necessary. By regrading the median, it could help reduce the severity of a wreck if a driver goes off the roadway,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director.
Work is expected to begin soon and wrap up in spring 2023.
Another Forrest County project continues at the interchange at Interstate 59 and U.S. Highway 42.
Crews have poured the bridge foundation and are now preparing to work on the beams. Once complete, the project will reconfigure entrance and exit ramps at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit on I-59, construct a wider bridge on Hwy. 42 and add a frontage road on each side of the interstate.
The project is estimated to be completed in spring 2021.
