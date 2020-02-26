Jones College wins 20th, advances to semifinals of MACJC women’s basketball playoffs

SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) - Keyara Jones scored 19 points and Jatyjia Jones and LaMiracle Sims each posted a “double-double” as Jones College Tuesday held off Northwest Mississippi Community College 71-62 in the opening round of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ women’s basketball playoffs.
The victory sends the 20th-ranked Bobacts (20-3) into the semifinals, where they will face Itawamba Community College at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum on the East Mississippi Community College campus.
Itawamba defeated Pearl River Community College 67-66 in overtime to advance.
Trailing 21-16 after one quarter Tuesday, the Bobcats outscored the Rangers 19-5 in the second period to take a 35-26 halftime lead.
Northwest (15-9) pulled within five points at the end of three quarters and had got within 64-60 with 2 minutes, 22 second to play.
But Keyara Jones hit a 3-pointer and Jatyjia Jones and Destiny Haymer sank two free throws each as the Bobcats led 71-60 with 33 seconds to play.
Haymer scored 16 points and handed out six assist for Jones. Jatyjia Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sims went for her 12th “double-double” of the season with 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Keyara Jones also had four assists and Daja Woodard grabbed eight rebounds.
Northwest got 19 points from Kaya Freeman.
With the win, the Bobcats also clinched a spot in next week’s Region 23 tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.
