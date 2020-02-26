Inmate found dead at CMCF in Rankin County

Omar Beard was found dead in his cell at CMCF; Source: MDOC (Source: Omar Beard was found dead in his cell at CMCF; MDOC)
By Morgan Howard | February 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:38 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was found dead at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) early Wednesday morning in Rankin County.

According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, 36-year-old Omar Beard was taken from the jail to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the medical examiners office where an autopsy will be done.

Coroner Ruth says his death was around 1:00 a.m.

According to MDOC, Beard was serving time for manslaughter out of Lowndes County.

