Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 for their sixth consecutive victory. LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds to remain unbeaten in his three meetings with his former team this season. Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first career showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the Pelicans' centerpiece. Brandon Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but just six in the final period as New Orleans lost for only the second time in seven games.