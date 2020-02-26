Hattiesburg High School hosts transition fair for special needs students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School held a transition fair on Wednesday for students with special needs.
The event was an opportunity to help provide them with tools and resources to make the transition from high school to college and the workforce.
More than two dozen community service providers, area colleges and employers were on hand assisting the students and sharing important information with them as they move to the next level of their educational studies and careers.
Samantha Papp, a transition specialist with HHS, says the challenges the students face is real but with community support, the kids can be successful and achieve their dreams.
“I think this is important because our ultimate goal is to make sure we’re involved when they exit high school and that may look different for every student, it might be college, it might be getting a job, it may be joining the workforce program," Papp said. "Students need to know what job opportunities there are out there for them and today we really want to focus on providing those opportunities for our students with disabilities.”
This is the first time Hattiesburg High School has held a transition fair, but the school hopes to make it an annual event.
