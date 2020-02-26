First Alert: Today’s forecast will be a mixed bag

We’re starting off your day with cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the day with a few sprinkles possible as a cold front move though the area this morning.
This will bring us cooler temperatures and gusty winds this afternoon. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph at times. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening with lows in the low 30s.
Thursday through Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next chance of rain won’t return until next Tuesday/Wednesday.
