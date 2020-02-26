Early morning house fire claims one life in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire in Ellisville on Wednesday morning that resulted in a death inside the home.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. by a person who was passing by the home on Sandhill Township Road.
When firefighters from the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames, and the fire department, along with Southwest Jones, Union and Boggy volunteer fire departments, began to fight the blaze.
According to a family member, 91-year-old Elton “Shotgun” Slayton was inside the home and passed away in the fire. No other injuries were reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service were at the scene of the fire, and the incident is being investigated by JCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
