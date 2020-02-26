Axe throwing coming to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An axe throwing company is setting up shop in downtown Hattiesburg.
Alley Cats Southern Axe Throwing Company is set to open soon. It will feature nine axe throwing lanes as well as snacks and drinks.
The business also has one of the only portable axe throwing trailers. Owners say they wanted to bring something downtown that will be fun for the entire family.
“We wanted to create a family-friendly hotspot for downtown Hattiesburg where you can come in and hangout, if you don’t want to throw or come learn a new skill,” said co-owner Ramona Wicht. “We’re really excited to bring something else to downtown because it’s already such a cool city with such a unique vibe and we thought this would fit right in.”
Owners say they are also hoping to have a team in the World Axe Throwing League.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.