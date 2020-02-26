American Legion national commander speaks in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The national commander of the American Legion was in Hattiesburg Tuesday night.
James W. “Bill” Oxford spoke to American Legion members from across South Mississippi at the Allen B. Carter Post 24.
Oxford is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and his home is in North Carolina.
His theme for his one-year term as commander is “Creating a Foundation for the Future.”
“The things we did yesterday, today and tomorrow are creating the foundation for the future of our organization and with our children and youth programs, we’re creating future leaders for this country,” Oxford said.
“So, as we move into the next centennial, and prepare for the next 100 years, we are the foundation for the future of this country, plus our organization.”
Also Tuesday night, Oxford presented retired Hattiesburg educator and U.S. Air Force veteran Carroll D. Russell with a certificate recognizing his 50 years of continuous membership with Post 24.
