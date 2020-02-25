USM track & field picks up pair of Conference USA 1st-place finishes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi secured a first-place finish on both the men’s and women’s side on the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend.
Still, Coach Jon Stuart was not fired up with the final results, which had the women’s team finishing in sixth place with 55 points and the men’s team in seventh place with 40 points.
"We were not happy with our overall result," Stuart said. "But I feel extremely optimistic about the direction of this young team and their potential for the future.
“We weren't highly ranked in the events going in, but our kids competed extremely well and stepped up to earn points for us. The distance runners were fantastic for us all weekend."
Eric Richards won a second consecutive indoor high jump title, clearing 6 feet, 11 ½ inches.
The women’s distance medley team, comprised of Sandra Szpott, Taylor Harris, Savannah McMillon and Sarah McMillon, won the event for the first time in school history.
Callie Jones finished third in the pentathlon. Her 3,598 points were the second-highest in USM history.
Lina May also picked up a third place, running the 5,000 meters in 17, minutes, 00.41 seconds.
Conference USA Championships
USM women’s results
- Distance medley relay – 1st, Sandra Szpott-Taylor Harris-Savannah McMillon-Sarah McMillon, 11 minutes, 54.12 seconds
- Pentathlon – Callie Jones, 3rd, 3,598 points
- 5,000 meters – Lina May; 3rd; 17 minutes, 00.41 seconds; Theresa Harto, 6th, 17:14.63; Emma Holdbrooks, 9th, 17:27.24
- High jump – Zaria Jones, 4th, 5 feet, 8 inches; Callie Jones, 17th, 5-1
- Long jump – Ashlee Osaji, 4th, 19 feet, 9 ½ inches; Angel Williams, 12th, 18-1/2 inch; Callie Jones, 17th, 17-8; Grace Parker, 19th, 16-9 ¾
- 60-meter hurdles – Jasmine Griffin, 7th, 8.76 seconds
- 800 meters – Savannah McMillon, 8th, 2 minutes, 19.83 seconds
- Mile – Sandra Szpott, 4th, 4 minutes, 51.62 seconds; Regen McGee, 9th; 5:09.90
- 4X400-meter relay – 8th, Maresha Chandler-Jasmine Griffin-Aireanna Taylor- Taylor Harris, 3 minutes, 51.98 seconds
- Triple jump – Marquasha Myers, 5th, 39 feet, 10 inches
- Shot put – Isabelli Simonelli, 18th, 50 feet, 5 ¼ inches; Kameliah Style, 20th, 49-7; Logan Lewis, 21st, 48-10
- Weight throw – Logan Lewis,8th, 41 feet, 1 ¼ inches; Isabella Simonelli, 15th, 37-7 ¾; Kameliah Style, 18th, 36-11 ½
USM men’s results
- High jump – Eric Richards, 1st, 6 feet, 11 ½ inches
- 4X400-meter relay – 4th, D.J. Butler-Landon Chandler-Kacey Spinks-Trey Johnson, 3 minutes, 14 seconds
- 5,000 meters – Dylan Allen, 12th, 14 minutes, 58.38 seconds
- 60-meter dash – Elijah Burton, 6th, 6.90 seconds; Elijah Miller, 7th, 6.91
- 60-meter hurdles – Christian Strong, 8th, 8.37 seconds
- 400 meters – D.J. Butler, 6th, 47.73 seconds; Trey Johnson, 7th, 47.81
- 800 meters – Dylan Evans, 6th, 1 minute, 56.13 seconds
- 3,000 meters – Patton Little, 6th, 8 minutes, 22.80 seconds; Dylan Allen, 17th, 8:34.57
- Long jump – Eric Washington, 7th, 22 feet. 10 ½ inches; D.J. Hurd, 12th, 20-6 ½
- Triple jump – Tyler Proctor, 8th, 46 feet, 10 inches; P.J. Edwards, 9th, 46-5 ½
- Weight throw – Trevor Leinstock, 16th, 45 feet, 4 ¼ inches; Joe Wager, 18th, 44-7 ½
- Shot put – Joe Wager, 17th, 44 feet, 5 ½ inches; Trevor Leinstock, 20th, 41-5
