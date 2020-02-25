Roads closed in Hattiesburg for repairs

By WDAM Staff | February 25, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 1:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Country Club Lane in Hattiesburg is now closed as crews work to make emergency sewer repairs. City officials expect the roadway to reopen by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the meantime, the detour route will be through Classic Drive.

In addition to the Country Club Lane closure, Camp Street between South 21st Avenue and South 23rd Avenue is also closing for electrical installation. That work is expected to be completed by the end of business Tuesday.

