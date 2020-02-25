PRCC wins 23rd straight game to reach men’s basketball semifinals

SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) – Second-ranked Pearl River Community College opened a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 78-57 victory over Itawamba Community College Monday in the opening round of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s men’s basketball playoffs.
The Wildcats (23-0), the lone unbeaten in the junior-college ranks, shot 58.2 percent from the floor.
PRCC will play archrival Jones College at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a MACJC semifinal. The Bobcats (18-5) ousted host East Mississippi Community College 70-65 in Monday’s opening game of the postseason tournament.
PRCC sophomore guard Kelvin Allen and sophomore forward Cameron Smith each scored 16 points. Allen added four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Smith also had five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Tae Hardy added 15 points and five assists, while sophomore forward Isaih Moore posted a “double-double” with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding five blocked shots.
Sophomore wing Ma’Darius Hobson had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds for Itawamba (9-14).
Sophomore guard Travonta added 13 points and freshman guard Brandon Brown finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to with four assists.
