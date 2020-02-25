Perry County man killed by train

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 24-year old Perry County man died after being struck by a train on Tuesday morning.
It happened just west of Mahned on Old Highway 24 near a railroad crossing.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the conductor of a CN train at around 4:45 a.m. saying he believed a pedestrian who was on the tracks had been struck by the engine.
Authorities later confirmed that an individual had been killed but the identity of the victim wasn’t being released at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
