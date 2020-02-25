Mississippi pastor stuns judges on ‘The Voice’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native stunned the judges on Monday night’s episode of The Voice on NBC!
Todd Tilghman, 41, is from Meridian, Mississippi. Todd says with some pressuring from his wife, he decided to audition for The Voice and try something new in life.
Todd's rendition of "We've Got Tonight" by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band wowed the judges and earned him the elusive four-chair turn.
Todd, a father of eight, said he's not usually performing, but does sing during his gig as a pastor.
Ultimately, he chose Blake Shelton to be his coach. He’ll be on Team Blake as the season continues!
