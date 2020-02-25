MDOT worker helps deliver baby on I-20: ‘They weren’t going to make it to the hospital’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One MDOT employee had quite the eventful Monday morning!
Superintendent II Wayne Evans says that it all started around 9 a.m.
He says he was about to proceed in a lane closure when he noticed a vehicle with its emergency lights on driving towards him.
When the vehicle stopped, Evans says two women got out.
“They were in desperate need for something,” he said.
Evans got out of his vehicle and walked to their car and that’s when he saw a third woman in the backseat.
“From my observation of it, this lady was going into labor. It was gonna happen pretty quick and I knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital.”
That’s when Evans stepped into action, grabbing a first aid kit from his truck, pulling on some gloves and then assisting the woman in delivering her baby.
Evans says his training in the Marine Corps helped him stay calm throughout the process but that he, "was never trained to do anything like that!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.