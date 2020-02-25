Jones takes down host, E. Miss., in MACJC playoffs

Jones College moved on to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges' men's basketball semifinals with a 70-65 victory Monday over host East Mississippi Community College.
SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Kenneth Rogers hit back-to-back 3 pointers in a spurt that gave Jones College the lead for good late in an eventual 70-65 victory over host East Mississippi Community College in the opening round of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s playoffs.

Rogers, who scored 17 points, hit the two 3-pointers and Tradavis Thompson added a layup in a burst that gave the Bobcats a 66-60 lead with 1 minute, 11 seconds to play at Currie Coliseum.

All told, the Bobcats (18-5) outscored East Mississippi (16-8) by a 12-5 bump over the final 2:11 of the game.

Jones’ fifth consecutive victory sent the Bobcats into a MACJC semifinal against archrival Pearl River Community College at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wildcats (23-0), who are ranked second nationally and the only unbeaten team in the junior college ranks, defeated Itawamba Community College 78-57 Monday to advance.

East Mississippi led 60-58 on a 3-pointer by Jakorie Smith with 2:34 to play, and still had gotten back within 68-65 with 25 seconds to play. But Rogers hit two more free throws to see up the win.

SharDarrion Allen secured his 14th “double-double” of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Jones and Casey Smith Jr. added 11 points and five assists.

Arecko Gipson Jr. led East Mississippi with a game-high 23 points. Traemond Pittman scored 13 points and Smith added 11.

