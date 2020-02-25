Gandy steps away as Wayne County football coach

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After two seasons and two playoff appearances, Wayne County High School coach Shelton Gandy will no longer be at the helm of his hometown’s football program.
Gandy confirmed Thursday evening that he would no longer be the War Eagles’ head football.
“Yes, it’s true,” Gandy said via text Thursday.
Gandy did not clarify whether he had resigned or been let go. The Wayne County News, which first reported Gandy’s departure, said he had resigned.
Gandy. a standout at Waynesboro High School, lettered four seasons at the University of Southern Mississippi (1985-88) and spent four years as a Golden Eagles’ assistant on Jeff Bower’s staff (2000-2004).
Gandy had other assistant coaching stops at Wayne County, East Mississippi Community College and Louisiana Tech University before leaving a two-year stint at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, to take over the War Eagles.
Wayne County went 7-6 in Gandy’s first season, losing to Laurel High School in the opening round of the Class 5A football. His War Eagles did hand Class 5A South State champion West Jones High School its lone loss of the regular season.
In 2019, the War Eagles finished 9-4, falling in overtime to West Jones in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Gandy said he was not sure what the future might hold.
"Not sure yet, but I did not want these kids to go through spring practice and hurt them by changing the system.
“They’re a good group.”
