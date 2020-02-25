Columbia facing drainage backup due to river flooding

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - After the Pearl River cresting, the city of Columbia and Marion County are looking to move forward.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said he plans to get with the Marion County Board of Supervisors to file a declaration for a state of emergency.
Storm drains in the city are still full and can cause a problem for the city.
“My concern would be with any additional rainfall, the river is up, all of our drainage runs into the river and it’s all gravity fed into the river," McKenzie said. "So once the river backed up into the storm drainage and such, it’s caused a bit of a problem.”
Marion County Emergency Management is containing to monitor the situation as waters subside.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is in house with Marion County EMA and they are working on damage assessment for those who will need it in the coming weeks or months.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.