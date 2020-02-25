Cloudy and cool Tuesday; windy and cold Wednesday

We started off your Tuesday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will remain cloudy today with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening with lows in the mid-40s. A dry cold front will move through the area Wednesday. While it won’t bring any rain, it will cool us down into the mid-50s for afternoon highs. Winds will be gusty too, reaching 25 to 30 mph at times. Thursday through Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next chance of rain won’t return until next Tuesday or Wednesday.