Charge upgraded to capital murder for man accused of killing Jones Co. woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Michael Shane Askew, the man accused of killing 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson in Jones County, is now facing a capital murder charge.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the charge against Askew has been upgraded from murder. Askew is set to have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court this afternoon.
Askew was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Nashville, Tenn. last week, just days after Dickerson was found dead inside her home on Shady Lane.
Sheriff Joe Berlin called the slaying a “heinous crime” and added that Askew and Dickerson knew each other.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said Askew waived extradition during a court hearing in Tennessee on Friday. We’re told Jones County investigators picked Askew up Monday and brought him back to South Mississippi.
Berlin and Buckley said the investigation is ongoing, and evidence has been sent to the Mississippi state crime lab for examination.
