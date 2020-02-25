After 3 years, missing Perry County woman still being sought

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forest Lake Road in Perry County on Feb. 21, 2017 and Sheriff Mitch Nobles is asking for the public’s help in solving the case.
Street, who was 47 at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing by a family member and her boyfriend, Hugo Hugger, who was the last person to see her.
Nobles says there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about Street’s disappearance and someone out there knows or has information about her and they need to come forward.
“To the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, this is an active case, even though it has become a cold case, we’re looking for information to give closure to this family,” Nobles said. “They deserve to find out what happened to her, or at least, if she went missing, if anybody knows where she’s at, we want to know.”
At the time of her disappearance, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies combed the area near Street’s home, including nearby lakes and woods but those searches netted no results.
Street was, however, seen in surveillance video from a Kangaroo convenient store close to her house and items from that visit were later found inside the home.
There is a $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers for any solid information leading to a break in the case.
