Waynesboro residents get garbage rate hike

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro residents will soon be paying more to get their garbage and trash picked up.
According to city officials, the increase is due to Waste Management, the company contracted for those services, increasing its costs by 3%. That cost is being passed on to the residents.
The five-year contract between the city and the company does allow them to raise their rates by up to 3%, which they have done on two previous occasions.
The rate increase will be across the board and affect all services provided by the company.
The agreement between Waynesboro and Waste Management is expiring later this year, at which time the city will hear bids for a new contract for its garbage and trash services.
