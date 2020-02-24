Wayne County woman charged with assault on officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County woman has been charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.
Rachel Nicole Allgood is charged with simple assault on a police officer.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 14 after the deputy responded to a suspicious person call at a business on Highway 84.
After a brief investigation, Allgood admitted that she had paraphernalia in her possession.
According to the report, the deputy attempted to put Allgood in handcuffs when she began hitting and kicking him.
She was later taken into custody.
A Wayne County Justice Court Judge set bond for Allgood at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.