WATCH: High-speed dragway crash hospitalizes Coast firefighter
A wreck at the Gulfport Dragway sent a well-known Coast racecar driver and Pascagoula firefighter to the hospital Sunday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)
By WLOX Staff | February 23, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:43 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck at the Gulfport Dragway sent a well-known Coast racecar driver and Pascagoula firefighter to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Shannon Poole is in the hospital tonight recovering from multiple non-life threatening injuries after he wrecked his 1964 Corvette convertible during a race.

Jason Poole told WLOX his brother was going 158 miles an hour when the car flew more than 400 feet and flipped more than 20 times.

He said the car exploded when it hit the ground, but, amazingly, he said his brother was able to walk away from the burning wreckage.

