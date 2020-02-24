USM upends ULM, 4-1 to earn 1st league win in beach volleyball program history

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi logged its first conference victory in two seasons of beach volleyball with a 4-1 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association win Monday afternoon over the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
USM (1-2, 1-0 CCSA) won matches at No. 5, No. 4 and No. 3 to clinch the five-match event at the USM Beach Volleyball Complex.
Kinsley Hanback and Kellie Garraway won in three sets at No. 5 for USM’s first point, followed by another three-set victory from Breleigh Favre and Olivia Hepwith at No. 4.
USM’s Haley Hop and Hallie Phelan clinched the match against ULM (0-5, 0-3) with a straight-set win at No. 3.
The Golden Eagles also won at No. 1 with Abbey Wilson and Kylie Grandy winning in two sets. ULM won at No. 2 to avoid the shutout and No. 6 was scored as an exhibition match.
It was beach volleyball’s first win under first-year coach, Shawn Taylor after dropping a weekend doubleheader to visiting University of New Orleans.
"I'm excited for the girls because we've been putting in work and it didn't quite show on Saturday," Taylor said. "I think a lot of that was attributed to UNO coming out and putting pressure on us. We came out tight and I think they wanted to get that first win so bad that we didn't really relax and play our game.
“(Monday), we were relaxed and played our game. They've been working really hard and we've had cold days, we've had rainy days. When you put in that kind of effort you want to see the fruits of your labor, and (Monday) was one of those days where we got rewarded."
The Golden Eagles will return to the sand on March 6 when they head to Covington, La., for the UNO Beach Volleyball Invitational.
USM 4, Louisiana-Monroe 1
- 1-Kylie Grandy-Abbey Wilson (USM) def. Gabby Love-Kayla Gallant (ULM), 21-16, 22-20
- 2-Grace Convey-Julia Blazek (ULM) def. Piper Matsumoto-Madison Lawler (USM), 21-15, 17-21, 15-12
- 3-Haley Hop-Hallie Phelan (USM) def. Audrey Brooks-Holland Ponthieux (ULM), 21-18, 21-16
- 4-Breleigh Favre-Olivia Hepworth (USM) def. Bailey Smith-Abbie Elder (ULM) 13-21, 21-16, 15-3
- 5-Kinsley Hanback-Kellie Garraway (USM) def. Allie Kemp-Elizabeth Moreland (ULM) 21-18, 12-21, 15-9
- Exhibition-Ina Gosen-Katie McKay (ULM) def. Kaile Tuisamatatele-Lindsey Smith (USM) 21-18, 21-15
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.