USM tops Central Ark., 8-6, to take best-of-3 series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Second baseman Matthew Guidry drove in three runs as the University of Southern Mississippi held off the University of Central Arkansas 8-6 Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
Shortstop Dustin Dickerson and outfielder Hunter LeBlanc drove in two runs apiece and designated hitter Charlie Fischer swatted his first home as a Golden Eagle as USM took the last two games of the three-game series with the Bears.
“This is a gritty team,” said Guidry, a senior who is a Golden Eagle greybeard compared to the myriad freshmen and sophomores scattered up and down USM’s roster. “We like to have fun, but we like to win, too. So, that’s cool.”
The Golden Eagles (6-1) scored six runs over two innings in the early proceedings, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the second inning and a 6-3 lead in the third after UCA had tied the game in the top of the inning.
Fischer gave USM a 1-0 lead with a solo shot to lead off the second. LeBlanc, who entered the game as a pinch runner after center fielder Reed Trimble twisted an ankle, had a two-run single in the inning.
The Bears (3-4) knocked USM freshman left-hander Chandler Best from the game after 2 1/3 innings while tying the score in the top of the third inning on a two-run double by Hunter Hicks and a sacrifice fly by Coby Potvin.
USM quickly untied the score in the bottom of the third inning on Dickerson’s two-run double. Guidry pushed home another run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Guidry’s two-run single in the fifth inning pushed USM ahead 8-3.
For a second consecutive Sunday, freshman right-hander Ben Ethridge came out of the bullpen and delivered quality.
Ethridge allowed Potvin’s sacrifice fly in the third inning in relief of Best, and then kept the Bears off the scoreboard from the fourth through sixth innings.
In the meantime, USM’s offense had piled up that five-run lead.
“He’s a strike thrower,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “He a really good, live arm who can really dot (the strikezone) on either side of the plate.”
Ethridge gave up two runs on three hits and a hit batsman in the seventh inning. All told, he allowed two runs on six hits over four innings, walking none and striking out six.
“I just go out and give my all, try and stay out there as long as I can,” Ethridge said.
UCA pulled within 8-5 on Potvin’s two-run single in the seventh inning and then got to sophomore left-hander Ryan Och for a run in the eighth inning on a double by right fielder Conner Emmet, a wild pitch and an infield single by catcher Beau Orlando.
Graduate transfer Tyler Spring got two groundouts and a strikeout in the ninth to pick up his first save as a Golden Eagle.
Dickerson went 2-for-4 Sunday with two runs scored and left fielder/leadoff man Gabe Montenegro also had two hits with a run scored. Right fielder Norris Fischer also scored twice.
Connor and Orlando had three hits apiece with two runs scored for UCA, while second baseman Rylan Meek had two hits and two runs scored. Potvin drove in three runs and Hicks knocked in a pair.
USM will take to the road for a six-game stretch, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the University of Mississippi in Oxford. The Rebels (5-1) swept Xavier University over the weekend.
“This is a game that always gets hyped up,” Guidry said, “but It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the Yankees or the Oak Grove junior varsity, you’ve got to take the same approach to every game.”
