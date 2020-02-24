Rain likely today before drying out the rest of the week

We started off your Monday with a few sprinkles and cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-50s. Skies will remain cloudy today with thunderstorms moving in later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. A dry cold front will move though on Wednesday. While it won’t bring any rain, it will cool us down into the mid-50s. Winds will be gusty too, reaching 25 to 30 mph at times. Thursday through, Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next chance of rain won’t return until next Tuesday.