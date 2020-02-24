New Orleans EMS: Thoth riders fall off floats in separate incidents; both taken to hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two riders fell of the lower level of their floats in Sunday’s Thoth parade, according to New Orleans EMS.
In the first incident, a man fell off float 16B while the parade was passing near St. Charles Avenue and Louisiana.
He was taken to University Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition.
The second rider fell off the lower level of float 33 near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Poydras Street. He was also transported to UMC where he is listed in stable condition.
